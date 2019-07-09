Company Briefs: Lian Beng Group; Tata Group

Lian Beng Group

United Tec Construction, which is 60 per cent owned by mainboard-listed construction firm Lian Beng Group, has secured a $234.7 million contract to build a fresh food distribution centre for NTUC FairPrice.

The new contract brings Lian Beng's total order book to $1.5 billion as of yesterday. The orders are expected to support the group's activities to FY2022, according to exchange filings yesterday.

Located at Sunview Road in the Boon Lay Planning Area, the distribution centre is designed by Surbana Jurong and spans 2.8ha, or 301,389 sq ft.

The contract covers the construction of a seven-storey ramp-up building, a 40m high automatic storage and retrieval system, multi-temperature cold rooms, and ancillary office and facilities.

The centre will be used by NTUC FairPrice to receive, sort, store and distribute fresh food to its retail outlets. Construction is to begin next month, with completion by July 2021.

Tata Group

India's Tata Group has paid lenders and the government about 500 billion rupees (S$9.9 billion) to help complete the sale of its mobile-phone services business to Bharti Airtel, a deal that was announced almost two years ago.

Tata Sons, the group holding company, paid the Department of Telecommunications 100 billion rupees late last month, days after settling all pending loans worth 400 billion rupees owed by unit Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), the Mumbai-based group said.

"All debt obligations of the consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices have been repaid as per schedule," a Tata Group spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

The disposal of Tata's phone business was part of an industry consolidation triggered by the entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm in 2016. The new operator with deep pockets stormed the market with free calls and cheap data, forcing many of the incumbents, already struggling under a pile of debt, to exit or merge with rivals.

Tata agreed in October 2017 to dispose of the unprofitable businesses under Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and merge them with billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, which is now the nation's second-biggest carrier.

The deal was termed as a "debt-free, cash-free" transaction.