Company Briefs : LHN

LHN

Real estate management services group LHN has posted a net profit of $14.8 million for the half-year ended March, from $3.2 million the year before.

Revenue from its facilities management business increased 226 per cent to $31.6 million, with services having provided for short-term contracts under the dormitory business.

At the height of the Covid-19 outbreak among migrant workers here last year, LHN secured contracts to convert spaces into workers' dormitories and to manage them.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Citigroup

Citigroup has started an early intake programme in Asia to boost the hiring of women in its investment banking and markets businesses.

Piloted in North America in 2017, the virtual five-week programme was introduced in Asia last month. It was open to students prior to their penultimate year in college or university.

The bank is targeting at least 50 per cent female representation in its annual summer analyst intake for its investment banking and markets and securities services businesses.

BLOOMBERG

Coupang

Coupang, South Korea's leading e-commerce company, said it will accelerate its expansion after raising capital in a March initial public offering, despite a surge in losses in its first quarter as a public company. Its net loss increased to US$295 million (S$393.2 million) in the March quarter, compared with US$105.3 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 74 per cent to US$4.2 billion.

Coupang said it aims to add 50 per cent to its e-commerce infrastructure in a single year, compared with what it built since its founding in 2010.

BLOOMBERG