Company briefs: Lenovo

Lenovo

Lenovo Group saw its stock fall more than 17 per cent yesterday, its biggest intra-day decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan (S$2 billion) share listing in Shanghai.

The world's biggest personal computer maker last Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's Star Market.

On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

BLOOMBERG

MeGroup

Honda Malaysia has appointed Catalist-listed MeGroup as an authorised used-car dealer under a certified used-car programme that starts on Jan 1 next year.

The pilot Honda used-car programme, which will utilise MeGroup's Honda Cheras dealership outlet, will add to the dealership business' contribution to overall revenue, MeGroup executive director Carol Wong said in a bourse filing yesterday.

Separately, MeGroup - a component manufacturer and dealer in the automotive industry - will also set up a new facility in Kulim Hi-Tech Park in Kedah.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Ant Group

Ant Group ramped up its capital base to 35 billion yuan (S$7.4 billion), almost a year after Chinese regulators thwarted its record initial public offering and told it to overhaul its operations.

Billionaire Jack Ma's fintech giant got approval on Sept 30 to boost its registered capital from 23.8 billion yuan, said the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System. Ant raised its registered capital based on relevant regulations to better support its future growth, a spokesman said in a reply to Bloomberg News, adding that the money comes from its capital reserves.

BLOOMBERG