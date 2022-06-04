Company Briefs : Lazada Group

Lazada Group

Alibaba Group Holding replaced Lazada Group chief executive officer Li Chun with the head of its Thailand business and one-time business assistant to Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang as competition in South-east Asia intensifies.

Mr James Dong, 42, is taking the reins of Lazada, Alibaba's South-east Asian arm, with immediate effect while Mr Li will serve as adviser to Lazada Group chairman Jiang Fan and remain on Lazada's board of directors.

BLOOMBERG

Allianz

Insurer Allianz said yesterday that it would sell a majority stake in its Russian operations to Interholding as it seeks to pare its footprint in the country after the Ukraine invasion.

Interholding is the owner of Russian insurer Zetta Insurance, said Allianz, which will retain a 49.9 per cent stake.

The partial sale will result in a hit to Allianz's net profit of €400 million (S$590 million).

REUTERS

Traveloka

Traveloka, South-east Asia's biggest online travel start-up, is close to raising more than US$200 million (S$275 million) from investors after ending talks to go public via a merger with a blank-cheque company last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Jakarta-based firm is pulling in fresh funds after its board decided not to pursue a listing via special purpose acquisition company Bridgetown Holdings. Traveloka, backed by investors including GIC and Expedia Group, is aiming for an initial public offering in the US this year.

BLOOMBERG