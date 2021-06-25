Company Briefs: Lalamove

Lalamove

Hong Kong's on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, according to unnamed sources.

The company, also known as Huolala in China, is looking to raise at least US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) in the share sale, the sources said.

Details of the offering, including the fund-raising amount, are subject to change depending on investor demand, they added.

BLOOMBERG

Evergrande Group

China's most indebted property developer, Evergrande Group, said it had arranged its own funds of HK$13.6 billion (S$2.4 billion) to repay bonds due next Monday, as well as to pay interest on all other dollar bonds. The announcement sent its shares sharply higher.

The funds are to be remitted into the bond repayment account, the company said yesterday. Evergrande's shares and some of its bonds have been sold off in recent weeks amid growing investor concerns over its ability to make timely payments.

REUTERS

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding recently won agreements to build and deliver 14 vessels with a total contract value of US$715 million (S$960 million).

Three of the new orders from a German shipowner are for 40,000 cubic metre liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, said the group on Wednesday. Executive chairman and chief executive Ren Letian said this first batch of the LPG carriers marks a breakthrough for the firm.

THE BUSINESS TIMES