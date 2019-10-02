Company Briefs: Keppel Reit; DBS

Keppel Reit

Keppel Reit has sold Bugis Junction Towers to Village Prop for $547.5 million, or $2,200 per sq ft. The sale price is $388 million more than the $159.5 million that the property was acquired for in 2006.

The main buyer is a fund managed by Angelo Gordon, a US-headquartered global alternative investment manager, according to The Business Times. Alongside the fund, Singapore-based property investment manager TCRE Partners is expected to take a minority stake in the acquisition.

The sale price is 6.3 per cent above the property's latest valuation of $515 million and more than triple Keppel Reit's purchase price.

Bugis Junction Towers has delivered asset-level returns of 19.4 per cent a year over the holding period, said the manager.

Completed in 1994, Bugis Junction Towers is a 15-storey Grade A office building with about a 70-year lease remaining and close to 250,000 sq ft of net lettable area.

It has 100 per cent committed occupancy and a long weighted average lease expiry of 6.2 years as of June 30 this year.

Based on the net property income for the 12 months preceding June 30, the sale price translates to a yield of 3 per cent.

DBS

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) collected $4.6 billion from stamp duties on property transactions - for the year ended March 31. However, most of the payments were made using cheques.

DBS Bank said yesterday that it will work with the taxman to smoothen the payments process by taking the process digital.

From next month, taxpayers will be able to set a Giro account online to make payments for their stamp duties. With that, they will be able to receive a stamp certificate through Iras' e-Stamping Portal instantly.

Transfers of as much as $200,000 for each transaction will be permitted.

Stamp duties made up 9 per cent of the total tax revenue collected by Iras in its 2019 fiscal year.

Iras introduced PayNow as an option for businesses to receive Wage Credit Scheme (WCS) payouts in March. It resulted in a 20 per cent reduction in cheque volumes, DBS said.

Before the implementation of PayNow, about half of WCS-eligible businesses, many of which are small and medium-sized enterprises, chose to receive their payouts via cheques. DBS' corporate clients contribute to more than half of PayNow Corporate receipts here.