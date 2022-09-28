Company briefs: Keppel New Energy Walmart Volkswagen

Keppel New Energy

Keppel New Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure, is tying up with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and DNV to explore the adoption of an ammonia-fired gas turbine on Jurong Island in Singapore.

Keppel will study the feasibility of an ammonia-fuelled power plant and MHI will develop an ammonia-fired gas turbine with support from its power solutions brand Mitsubishi Power. DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, will prepare and present a quantitative risk assessment, the companies said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Walmart

Walmart is making its first move into the metaverse. Starting on Monday, the retailer has been unveiling two immersive experiences on Roblox Corp's virtual platform. Walmart Land will feature fashion, beauty and entertainment items, while Walmart's Universe of Play will showcase toys, the company announced.

Walmart follows companies from Nike Inc to VF Corp in a bid to get consumers' attention via virtual universes, where elements of video conferencing, gaming, social media and e-commerce blend together.

BLOOMBERG

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's battery unit and Belgium's Umicore are setting up a joint venture (JV) to invest about €3 billion (S$4.2 billion) into new battery materials capacity to feed the growing demand for electric cars. The unit, to be based in Brussels, is set to start operation in 2025 to supply a large part of Volkswagen's European battery cell factories with cathode materials, Umicore and Volkswagen's PowerCo said on Monday.

By the end of the decade, the JV is aiming to power about 2.2 million fully electric cars, equivalent of about 160 gigawatt hours.

BLOOMBERG