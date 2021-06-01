Company Briefs: Keppel Land

Keppel Land

A unit of Keppel Land is buying 60 per cent of Phuoc Kien Construction Investment Joint Stock Company for about $21.6 million. This will allow Keppel's unit - VN Prosperity - to jointly develop a landed housing project in Nha Be District in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Phuoc Kien Construction Investment Joint Stock Company owns a plot of land in the district, for which land use right certificates have been issued. It has obtained approval for the master plan to build landed homes and is in the process of obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities for the project, Keppel Corporation said on Sunday.

PropertyGuru

Singapore real estate start-up PropertyGuru has agreed to acquire all of the shares in REA Group's operating entities in Malaysia and Thailand, whose sites include iProperty.com.my and thinkofliving.com.

As part of the agreement, Australia's REA Group, which is majority-owned by Mr Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire, will get an 18 per cent equity interest in PropertyGuru and appoint a director to its board, the South-east Asian company said in a statement yesterday.

No price has been disclosed for the deal.

Apple

Apple will add to its global retail presence even as stores in inner cities struggle with an accelerating shift to online sales during the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's Funke Mediengruppe reported.

The Cupertino, California-based company operates about 500 Apple stores globally, including 100 in Europe.

Retail locations offer an opportunity for people to experience new technology, ask questions and attend workshops on Apple's products, Funke said, citing Ms Deirdre O'Brien, the iPhone maker's senior vice-president of retail and people.

