Company Briefs: Keppel Infrastructure Trust

Keppel Infrastructure Trust

Singapore's Keppel Infrastructure Trust said it has been selected as the preferred bidder for Blackstone Group's sale of Australian chemical firm Ixom Holdco Pty Ltd.

Keppel Infrastructure will complete any final-stage due diligence and enter into negotiations to finalise the share sale agreement, it said in a statement on Monday.

The business trust's portfolio includes the producer and retailer of piped town gas in Singapore and waste-to-energy plants.

Keppel Infrastructure did not give financial details, but the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday the potential deal would be worth about A$1 billion (S$980 million).

Ixom manufactures and distributes water treatment products and other chemical products. Blackstone funds purchased the business from Orica Ltd, the world's top supplier of commercial explosives, for A$750 million in 2015.

Sheng Siong Group

Sheng Siong Group saw its net profit dip 9.4 per cent to $17.8 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, due mostly to an increase in administrative expenses and staff costs as more stores were opened.

Revenue went up 8 per cent to $227.9 million, with new stores again the major source of growth. Earnings per share stood at 1.19 cents for the quarter, down from 1.31 cents a year ago. There was no dividend declared.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, Sheng Siong said competition in the supermarket industry is expected to remain keen, particularly with the increase in the number of new HDB shops and large online retailers.

It said weather conditions or other supply chain disruptions may affect supplies and may drive up the group's input costs, which will impact gross margin if the increase cannot be passed on to customers. Input prices may also be affected by the adverse developments in the current threat to free trade.

The group opened two new stores - at Block 573 Woodlands and Junction 10, 1 Woodlands Road - this month. Another new store - at Block 451 Bukit Batok - which was secured in an HDB online bidding recently, should be operational next month, bringing the total store count to 54, excluding its store in China.

Sheng Siong said the group will "nurture the growth of these stores despite the different and challenging market dynamics". It is also still looking for suitable retail space in Singapore, particularly in areas where the group does not have a presence.