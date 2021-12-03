Company briefs: Keppel DC Reit; Singapore Airlines; Jet Airways India

Keppel DC Reit

Keppel DC Reit unitholders yesterday voted in favour of the proposal to invest $89.7 million in bonds and preference shares to be issued by M1 Network, which owns the mobile, fixed and fibre assets of telco M1, at Keppel DC Reit's extraordinary general meeting.

The Reit manager said in a Wednesday bourse filing that the expansion of its mandate in April to include real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy "provides (Keppel DC Reit) with the flexibility to evaluate a wider range of opportunities".

Singapore Airlines

Brokerage CGS-CIMB has upgraded its call on Singapore Airlines (SIA) to "add" from "hold" with a higher target price of $5.86.

In a research note on Wednesday, analyst Raymond Yap said that even though some countries, including Singapore, have imposed fresh border controls, "there is hope" as a South African doctor told Reuters that the Omicron symptoms are not severe.

He expects the rapid expansion of quarantine-free travel via the vaccinated travel lanes to boost SIA's recovery.

Jet Airways India

The new owners of Jet Airways India are in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy at least 100 narrow-body jets for the carrier's fleet in a bid to revive what was the biggest private airline in the South Asian nation before it collapsed under a pile of debt. The winning bidders for Jet Airways in a state-run bankruptcy resolution - businessman Murari Lal Jalan and Mr Florian Fritsch, chairman of financial advisory and alternative asset manager Kalrock Capital Management - plan to start flights in the first quarter of next year.

