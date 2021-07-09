Company briefs: Keppel Corp

Keppel Corp

Keppel Corp is proposing to divest a data centre facility in Frankfurt, Germany, for a cash consideration of €76 million (S$121.7 million), the conglomerate said yesterday.

The property, Keppel DC Frankfurt 1, will be divested to a wholly-owned unit of Iron Mountain. It was previously held under Calcium DC, a 60-40 joint venture between Alpha DC Fund and Keppel Data Centres Holding. Keppel expects the deal will be completed in the third quarter.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has sold US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) of debt through a dollar bond deal offered to global investors as Chinese technology companies face fresh scrutiny in a new era of tighter oversight from Beijing.

The smartphone giant's sale included a US$400 million 30-year green bond tranche in a rare sustainability offering from China's tech firms. The other part of the sale was an US$800 million 10-year bond. The borrower had received a sale quota of US$1.2 billion from China's National Development and Reform Commission, according to sources.

BLOOMBERG

AirAsia

AirAsia Group is exploring the possibility of listing either its AirAsia Digital or AirAsia SuperApp in the United States, the airline's chief executive officer said.

The plan comes as the Malaysia-based budget airline doubles down on its digital strategy as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on air travel. AirAsia announced on Wednesday that it is buying Gojek's businesses in Thailand for US$50 million (S$67.7 million) through issuing shares in AirAsia SuperApp.

BLOOMBERG