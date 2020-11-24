Company Briefs: Keppel Corp

Keppel Corp

Keppel Corp is making a slew of leadership changes at a few of its key business units.

Among the changes are Keppel Land's chief operating officer Louis Lim succeeding Mr Tan Swee Yiow as the unit's chief executive officer, with Mr Tan appointed senior managing director of urban development at Keppel Corp. Keppel Infrastructure CEO Ong Tiong Guan is retiring and will be succeeded by Ms Cindy Lim, who is Keppel Corp's director of group corporate development and Keppel Urban Solution's managing director. The changes take effect from Feb 15 next year.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Broadway Industrial Group

Broadway Industrial Group on Nov 17 received a draft binding letter of intent from a potential buyer to acquire its hard disk drive business.

At the time, the company was confident an agreement would follow, and thus requested a trading halt on Nov 18. However, further negotiations with the potential buyer were required, and thus no binding agreement has been reached yet, Broadway Industrial said in a bourse filing on Sunday night.

The mainboard-listed precision manufacturer added that it remains in negotiations with the potential buyer.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

QT Vascular

Catalist-listed medtech firm QT Vascular has dropped a proposed reverse takeover involving a Mongolian mining and energy company, as the deal's conditions were not met by the deadline.

In August, the balloon catheter specialist said it planned to acquire the entire interest in Tengri Coal and Energy for $1 billion in cash and new shares. But it said on Sunday night that the conditional sale and purchase agreement with the seller had ceased as two conditions were not fulfilled or waived as at Nov 21.

THE BUSINESS TIMES