Company Briefs: Keppel Corp

Keppel Corp

One of Keppel Corp's offshore and marine units mutually terminated a new-build asset project with an undisclosed global oil and gas services company yesterday, the parent group said.

Keppel Fels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine, inked a settlement agreement with the customer over the contract for integration and commissioning work, Keppel Corp has disclosed.

The group said KepFels has been paid for the roughly 30 per cent share of work that had been completed, covering its costs incurred - with margins - on the project, which was worth $165 million.

The impact on the order book is some $47 million. The net order book for KepCorp's offshore and marine division, excluding certain rigs, was $4.4 billion as at Sept 30.

The group said the project termination will not have any material impact on its net tangible assets and earnings per share for the year to Dec 31 and is not expected to result in any write-down.

LTC Corp

The Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, offered yesterday to reach out to mainboard-listed LTC Corp for a meeting to address minority shareholders' concerns over a proposed delisting.

LTC Corp, which deals in steel and real estate, obtained the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) go-ahead last month for a planned voluntary delisting with an exit offer of 92.5 cents a share. But shareholders sprang a surprise adjournment of the delisting vote at an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday, citing the Singapore Exchange Regulation's (SGX RegCo) recent proposed changes to delisting rules.

"Investors are naturally confused, as the new proposal by SGX is preliminary and only open for consultation. It is not in force yet," Sias founder and chief David Gerald said in a statement. SGX RegCo's proposal, which is open to public feedback until Dec 7, would block offerors and their concert parties from voting on voluntary delistings. The changes would also lower the approval threshold from 75 per cent to a simple majority of independent shareholders, and would axe the provision that a delisting cannot go on if opposed by shareholders with over 10 per cent of issued shares.

Under the proposed new regime, exit offers in voluntary delistings must be both fair and reasonable, in the opinion of the independent financial adviser. This criterion was met by LTC Corp, Mr Gerald noted.