Company Briefs: Keppel Corp

Keppel Corp

The data centre arm of government-linked conglomerate Keppel Corp has tied up with three Chinese technology firms to develop more efficient and robust data centres.

Keppel Data Centres Holding's cooperation agreement with tech giant Huawei, data centre equipment maker Xiangjiang Science & Technology and data centre operator Cloud Engine (Beijing) Network Technology will see the partners working together to develop, operate and maintain high-availability data centres in China and elsewhere, according to an announcement yesterday. Mr Wong Wai Meng, chief executive of Keppel Data Centres, said in a statement that the firm "is pleased to support the data centre growth requirements of international as well as local Chinese enterprises with this strategic collaboration".

Keppel Data Centres, a joint venture between Keppel Corp's wholly owned Keppel Land and the mainboard-listed Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T) subsidiary, previously signed a green data centre technology development pact with Huawei last year.

Keppel T&T closed flat at $1.85 before the announcement.

Epicentre Holdings

Independent auditors for Apple product reseller Epicentre Holdings have issued a qualified opinion on the financial statements for the year to June 30, said the company's board yesterday.

Crowe Horwath First Trust offered the qualification over the group's opening balances as an independent review by Deloitte & Touche is still ongoing. "Accordingly, we are unable to determine whether any findings may be reported by Deloitte & Touche and any adjustments arising thereon which may have an impact on the financial statements of the group and the statement of financial position and statement of changes in equity of company for FY2017," the auditors wrote.

Meanwhile, the forward receivables of $3.99 million that led preceding auditors to give a disclaimer of opinion on the financial statements for the previous financial year have been fully recovered, the auditors added.

Deloitte & Touche was appointed to look into certain consultancy services agreements that led auditor BDO to withhold its opinion on the FY2017 accounts, including the commercial reasons for the services and the legality and legitimacy of the agreements. BDO also flagged transactions involving a Chinese supplier and escrow agents partly owned by Epicentre chairman Lim Tiong Hian.

Epicentre shed 0.3 Singapore cent, or 3 per cent, to $0.097, before the announcement.