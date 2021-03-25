Company Briefs: Justco

Justco

Co-working operator JustCo is set to manage a Metro Holdings space in Asia Green in Tampines from the third quarter of this year.

In line with its asset-light strategy, JustCo signed an agreement with T-Grand Property Holding, which owns and operates the property, leaving JustCo as manager of the space.

The 30,000 square feet space is designed to optimise the sharing of spaces, assets and amenities by its occupiers. Asia Green, at 7 and 9 Tampines Grande, represents Metro Holdings' entry into the Grade-A decentralised office market.

Manulife US Reit

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust has obtained a five-year US$250 million (S$336.8 million) unsecured sustainability-linked loan from DBS Bank and OCBC Bank.

The facility is the Reit's first sustainability-linked loan. It will use the loan for general corporate and working capital purposes, including refinancing existing loan facilities in connection with the Reit's green buildings. These include, but are not limited to, two office buildings located in Washington and California at 1750 Pennsylvania Avenue and 3161 Michelson Drive respectively.

Hyundai

A widespread chip shortage affecting carmakers is expected to disrupt production at South Korea's Hyundai Motor from next month, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

A Hyundai spokesman told Reuters the company was aware of the car industry's rising concerns over chip supplies, and that it was closely monitoring the situation to take necessary measures and optimise production in line with the supply conditions. Hyundai shares were down 2.43 per cent in South Korea yesterday.

