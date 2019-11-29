Company Briefs: JustCo

JustCo

Singapore-based co-working space operator JustCo is entering the Japanese market after securing a US$50 million (S$68 million) investment from Japanese construction and real estate firm Daito Trust Construction Co.

Daito Trust will also invest up to 2.65 billion yen (S$33.1 million) to form a joint venture (JV) with JustCo that will build and operate flexible work spaces in Japan. The partnership brings the total number of markets JustCo operates in to eight. The JV will be 49 per cent owned by JustCo and 51 per cent owned by Daito Trust.

JustCo and Daito Trust, which is listed on both the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange, plan to open seven to nine centres in Tokyo between 2020 and 2021.

RHT Health Trust

The trustee-manager of mainboard-listed RHT Health Trust is proposing to adjourn an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) meant to seek unit holders' approval for RHT's voluntary winding up.

It will be in the interests of unit holders to adjourn the EGM until RHT is able to make an informed decision as to whether and how the proposed winding up may proceed, the trustee-manager said yesterday. The EGM is scheduled for Dec 3 at Temasek Club.

RHT's announcement comes after India's Supreme Court on Nov 15 held Fortis Healthcare founders Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt of court. Fortis had purchased RHT's entire portfolio of healthcare assets in January. The judgment also stated it is, prima facie, of the view that this disposal of RHT's portfolio and other transactions were in wilful disobedience of the court's order on Dec 14 last year.

First Sponsor

Property developer First Sponsor has sold the entire share capital in a wholly owned subsidiary, which has a perpetual leasehold interest in a land parcel in the Netherlands, to a 33 per cent-owned associate firm, FSMC NL Property Group. The subsidiary, FS NL Zuidoost Property 15 BV (NLP15), has become an indirect 33 per cent-owned associate company of First Sponsor, the mainboard-listed group said in a filing yesterday.

NLP15's land parcel is located in Amsterdam with a site area of about 7,910 square metres. The estimated consideration, payable by FSMC, is €55.3 million (S$83.4 million).