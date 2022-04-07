Company briefs: Jumbo Group

Jumbo Group

Restaurant operator Jumbo Group announced on Tuesday it has opened two new Kok Kee Wanton Noodle stalls in Singapore - bringing the total number of outlets to eight.

Jumbo had acquired a 75 per cent stake in Kok Kee - known for its springy noodles in a special lard-based sauce - in December 2020.

The newest stall - located in a food court at the Lazada One Building in Bras Basah Road - was officially opened on Tuesday, while another stall at a coffee shop at Bedok North Avenue 3 was opened on March 16.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Intel

US chipmaker Intel said on Tuesday it has suspended operations in Russia, joining a slew of businesses to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The company, which last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, said it implemented business continuity measures to minimise disruption to global operations."Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," it said.

International Business Machines too suspended shipments as Ukraine urged US cloud-computing and software firms to cut business with Russia.

REUTERS

Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com, the start-up that last week raised funding valuing it at US$14 billion (S$19 billion) launched an asset-management brand yesterday. The service BCAM will cater to institutional investors, family offices and high-net worth individuals. It was created in partnership with Altis Partners, which manages futures portfolios. BCAM launches with a strategy to track the price of Bitcoin versus the dollar. Another strategy it is rolling out focuses on reducing the volatility that comes with investing in Bitcoin by offering "algorithm-based risk-managed exposure" to the currency.

BLOOMBERG