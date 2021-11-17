Company briefs: JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Tesla, seeking a US$162 million (S$219 million) payment for warrants that expired above their strike price, which had been muddied by Mr Elon Musk's tweet in 2018 threatening to take the company private.

JPMorgan says the tweet on Aug 7 that year amounted to a significant corporate transaction that allowed it to adjust the strike price, and the bank cut it to maintain the same fair market value as before the announcement. Tesla abandoned the going-private deal later on Aug 24, and JPMorgan readjusted the strike price to reflect the rise in share price.

BLOOMBERG

Epic Games

Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney renewed his attack on Apple and Alphabet's Google as the world's dominant mobile duopoly before calling for a universal app store that works across all operating systems as the solution.

"What the world really needs now is a single store that works with all platforms," Mr Sweeney said in an interview in Seoul. "Right now, software ownership is fragmented between the iOS App Store, the Android Google Play marketplace, different stores on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and then Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store."

BLOOMBERG

WeWork

Office-sharing company WeWork reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday and pointed to another gradual rise in occupancy levels, lifting shares. WeWork, reporting earnings for the first time as a public company, said the third quarter "saw a continuation of the strong momentum seen in the second quarter of 2021" as more people return to office life and the worst of the pandemic recedes.

Total occupancy rose to 56 per cent in the third quarter from 50 per cent in the prior period, after bottoming out at 45 per cent late last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE