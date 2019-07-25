Company Briefs: ISOTeam

ISOTeam

Catalist-listed ISOTeam will buy Coney International Ltd's entire stake in Pure Group, comprising six construction management firms, for $24 million in cash and shares.

It has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Coney International Ltd and Peter Dodson Coney, with the purchase funded by 50 per cent cash and 50 per cent ISOTeam shares by way of non-listed transferable warrants.

The cash portion will be funded by fund raising and internal resources, while 47.4 million ISOTeam warrant shares will be issued to Coney at $0.2532 per share, which represents about a 1.24 per cent premium to the volume weighted average price of $0.2501 for trades done on July 23, 2019.

The $24 million purchase price was calculated based on six times the average earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) of Pure Group for the period from July 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019 of approximately $4 million.

The price is subject to adjustments if Pure Group's audited average Ebit for the same period is less than $3.6 million.

Its total Ebit for the period was about $4.3 million. No independent valuation was conducted for Pure Group.

The deal covers Coney International's entire equity interest in Pure Group, which consists of Pure Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (fully-owned by company) , Pure Projects (Philippines) Inc (99.9 per cent-owned), Pure Projects Construction Advisory Shanghai Co Ltd (fully-owned), Pure Projects Management Sdn Bhd (fully-owned), Pure Projects SEA Pte Ltd (fully-owned) and Pure Projects SEA Ltd (49 per cent-owned).

Temasek Holdings

Singapore's investment company Temasek Holdings has hired private equity firm General Atlantic's South-east Asia head, Fock Wai Hoong, as a managing director, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that Singapore-based Fock, who has previously worked at CVC Capital Partners, will focus on South-east Asia and the global tech, media and telecoms sector, the sources said.

Mr Fock, who was at General Atlantic for four years, will join Temasek next month, they said.

General Atlantic, Temasek and Mr Fock declined to comment. The sources did not want to be identified because Mr Fock's new role has not been made public yet.