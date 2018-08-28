Company Briefs: ISOTeam

ISOTeam

Construction company ISOTeam has sunk into the red with a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.99 million for the three months ended June 30, compared to a net profit of $1.38 million a year earlier. This came on the back of rising expenses and a drop in revenue.

Loss per share stood at 0.7 cent for the quarter, against earnings per share of 0.48 cent for the year-ago period.

A final dividend of 0.18 cent per share has been proposed, down from 0.65 cent last year.

Revenue for the quarter fell 6.8 per cent to $20.2 million, mainly due to lower contributions from its repairs and redecoration, and coating and painting business segments, which were partially offset by an increase in revenue from its addition and alteration operations.

For the full year, its net profit fell 70.7 per cent to $1.89 million, from $6.45 million previously.

Federal International (2000)

The group chief financial officer of oil and gas procurement specialist Federal International (2000) is being probed by the authorities for possible market conduct offences, the board disclosed on Sunday.

It said Mr Tan Chee Keong, who is also the company secretary, is under investigation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) with regard to the Securities and Futures Act.

"The board wishes to highlight that neither the company nor any subsidiary of the group is the subject matter of the investigation by the MAS," said its announcement.

"The group's business operations will not be affected by the investigation and continue as normal."

Mr Tan was appointed to his post in August last year.

GuocoLand

GuocoLand has hired Mr Lim Yoke Tuan from Lafarge Malaysia to replace Mr Lai Tak Loi as its chief financial officer (CFO).

Mr Lim, who was CFO of Lafarge Malaysia from October 2014 to July 2018, takes up his position immediately, said the property developer.

Mr Lim also held CFO positions at The Lion Group, CP Lotus Corp and Sun Hung Kai Properties Group previously.

Mr Lai officially left last Friday to pursue other career opportunities. He was CFO at GuocoLand for 31/2 years.