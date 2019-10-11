Company Briefs: IQE

IQE

United Kingdom-based IQE said yesterday it would take complete ownership of its loss-making joint venture in Singapore to capitalise on supply chains in the Asian country and China's 5G market, sending its shares 5 per cent higher.

IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips in Apple products, also manufactures for customers in Taiwan and Singapore. It has banked on the region for significant new orders amid the tariff dispute between the United States and China.

The joint venture, CSDC Private Limited, was formed in 2015 by its Singapore unit MBE Technology with WIN Semiconductors and Nanyang Technological University to develop and sell compound semiconductor technologies.

US restrictions on China's Huawei had disrupted the semiconductor industry's supply chain and IQE said it would attempt a turnaround for CSDC as it takes full control, with benefits seen from being closer to Asian chip customers and original equipment manufacturers. "In the current geopolitical context, Singapore represents a strategically significant site for IQE," chief executive officer Drew Nelson said.

The joint venture, which recorded losses of $8.9 million last year, will be bought for a nominal fee of $1 from WIN and $1 from other stakeholders, the company said.

JP Morgan

JP Morgan is launching a trust company in Singapore to support the private bank's clients and their families in administering their wealth and planning for succession, it said yesterday.

The move taps the burgeoning number of ultra-high net worth families in Asia. Even as wealth in Asia is still relatively new compared with regions like Europe and the United States, families in the region have increasingly complex needs as they invest globally, with family members residing in multiple jurisdictions. Many founders of family businesses are also looking to hand over the reins to the next generation.

Ms Kam Shing Kwang, chief executive officer of JP Morgan Private Bank in Asia and vice-chair of investment banking for Greater China, said the move to set up the trust company in Singapore will enable the private bank to "serve a wider range of clients in one of the fastest wealth-generating hubs in the world".

The JP Morgan Trust Company (Singapore) will be led by Mr Ethan Chue, who has over 24 years of experience in the areas of trust, tax and wealth and estate planning. He will report to Mr Martin Pollock, head of international trusts and estates at JP Morgan Private Bank.