Company Briefs : Ingka Group

Ingka Group

Ingka Group, the owner of most Ikea stores, has bought a US$16 million (S$21.6 million) stake in what3words, a London-based technology start-up that has divided the world into 3m-sided squares to help pinpoint locations.

The model, in which every square is given a unique three-word name, aims to create a precise global address system that could, for example, help logistics firms with deliveries. "what3words has created an innovative solution to the problem of poor and inaccurate addressing, which is a problem in both developing and developed countries," Ingka's investment arm said in a statement.

REUTERS

Societe Generale

The list of foreign banks relinquishing pricey office space in Hong Kong is growing, with Societe Generale confirming it is vacating one floor in the Admiralty business district.

The French bank is releasing space in Three Pacific Place, according to an e-mail statement. Its lease expires this year and it decided to renew for six floors instead of seven, the lender said. "We have assessed as early as 2019 different options to the renewal of the lease, factoring in our staff's increasing expectations to work from home, convenience of the current location and costs of moving," it said.

BLOOMBERG

Google said on Wednesday it has signed licensing deals with numerous Italian media publishers to pay for news content, in its latest move to tamp down media anger over lost advertising revenue.

This follows a deal struck with some French publishers recently over "neighbouring rights", which were introduced by a European Union directive two years ago and call for payment for showing snippets of news content as part of Internet searches.

Wednesday's deal will give the Italian publishers access to the Google News Showcase programme.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE