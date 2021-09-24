Company briefs: Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods is rolling out its meatless pork product in Hong Kong next month and Singapore later in the year as it tries to bolster its footprint in the fast-growing plant-based food space.

The California-based company said the ground minced pork substitute would be available in 120 restaurants in Hong Kong from Oct 4. The product will also be sold in some Hong Kong grocery stores as ready-to-eat meals. The company also debuted the product in New York's Manhattan restaurant Momofuku Ssam Bar from yesterday.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, a provider of Covid-19 test kits to Britain's National Health Service, is planning an initial public offering that could raise as much as £476 million (S$877 million).

The deal values the company, a University of Oxford spin-off, as high as £3.8 billion, putting it among Britain's most valuable start-ups, according to terms seen yesterday by Bloomberg. The company, which counts Singapore's Temasek among its shareholders, seeks to raise £350 million to fund growth, according to the terms.

Facebook

Facebook said that Apple's iPhone privacy changes, which allow users to block tracking, significantly affected its advertising revenues because less data could be collected.

The move by Apple earlier this year has sparked a rift with Facebook and other tech rivals, and could have major implications for data privacy and the mobile ecosystem. Facebook had already indicated that the features to boost user data protection in the update launched in late April would hit its ad revenues, but it offered more detail in a blog post.

