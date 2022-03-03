Company Briefs: Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said yesterday it planned to invest about US$79.21 billion (S$107.4 billion) till 2030, including about US$16.1 billion towards electric vehicle-related businesses.

The company, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is among the world's 10 biggest automakers by sales, targets to achieve a 7 per cent market share in the global electric vehicle (EV) market by 2030, with an annual sales target of 1.87 million vehicles.

It aims to achieve an operating profit margin of 10 per cent or higher in the EV business by 2030.

REUTERS

Top Glove

Malaysian glove maker Top Glove Corporation lost some RM3.6 billion (S$1.2 billion) over the span of the Withhold Release Order (WRO) imposed by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry said.

This estimated amount is according to information from the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association. The CBP had slapped Top Glove with a WRO in July 2020 based on "reasonable but not conclusive information" that multiple forced labour indicators exist in the company's production process.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Meituan

Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan said it will cut commissions for some small and medium-sized merchants, nearly two weeks after new government guidelines asked food-delivery platforms to lower fees for restaurants in pandemic-hit regions. It will cut 50 per cent of the technical service fee for small and medium-sized merchants in pandemic-affected areas whose daily average user transaction volume has dropped by more than 30 per cent. It will also cap the technical service fee for each order at 1 yuan (21 Singapore cents) after the discount.

BLOOMBERG