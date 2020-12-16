Company briefs: Hyflux

Hyflux

The judicial managers of water treatment firm Hyflux and its unit Hydrochem are in talks with 14 new potential investors, and aim to identify a suitable investor by the end of next month.

But these managers - from Borrelli Walsh - said yesterday that they are unable to disclose the identities of the investors, many of whom had contacted them only recently.

They also said they have contacted five investors who previously expressed interest in Hyflux and Hydrochem, and continue to work with some of them.

Keppel Land

Keppel Land has taken a strategic minority stake in Cove Living as the lead investor in the co-living start-up's US$4.6 million (S$6.1 million) Series A funding round.

Headquartered in Singapore, Cove has about 300 bedrooms and studios in Singapore and about 250 in its new market of Jakarta. It expects to double its offering to around 1,000 rooms by the first half of next year.

Keppel Land did not disclose the size of its stake in the company, which was founded in 2018.

SBS Transit

SBS Transit has partnered France's RATP Dev to explore new business prospects in the Singapore rail industry.

They will set up a company to be run by a team of experienced staff from both sides, the two firms said in a joint statement yesterday.

The new company will come up with proposals to reduce reliance on original equipment makers and life-cycle reliability, as part of efforts to strengthen the reliability of the rail system and promote local rail engineering capabilities, they said.