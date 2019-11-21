Company Briefs: Hyflux

Hyflux

The Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, is "seriously concerned that there is no finality yet on Utico's offer" for Hyflux, said its founder and chief executive David Gerald.

In a letter to the media, he highlighted that while Hyflux and the various creditor groups have been working within the timelines set by the Singapore High Court to finalise a deal, "changes have been repeatedly introduced at the 11th hour by the investor".

"Sias hopes that such strategies, designed to achieve advantages for only one party, would not be allowed to scuttle an outcome which could potentially benefit a great number of stakeholders, including the holders of the perpetual securities and preference shares," said Mr Gerald.

Sias "urged all parties, including Utico, to continue negotiations with a view to achieve a commercially acceptable outcome for all stakeholders involved, including, in particular, the holders of the perpetual securities and preference shares".

The High Court had on Sept 30 granted Hyflux a two-month extension on its debt moratorium until Dec 2.

Aviva

British insurer Aviva has simplified its business into five operating divisions following a review and is selling its stake in its Hong Kong business to co-investor Hillhouse Capital, it said yesterday ahead of a presentation to investors.

The life and general insurer is struggling to find direction, analysts and investors say, after replacing its chief executive earlier this year, Reuters reported.

Aviva said it is dividing its businesses into investments, savings and retirement; UK life; Europe life; Asia life; and general insurance.

"I am committed to running Aviva better," said chief executive Maurice Tulloch, who took over the top job in March. "We will be more commercially focused, manage costs rigorously and be more disciplined in how we invest."

Aviva has set out several three-year targets, including a 12 per cent return on equity and a £300 million (S$527 million) net cost saving by 2022.

It said it is committed to its progressive dividend policy and sees this year's operating profit in line with management expectations, following around £300 million to £400 million in management actions.