Company Briefs : Huya Mizuho Financial Group Garuda Indonesia

Huya

Chinese video game streaming site Huya has started laying off staff, three sources close to the matter said, as more of the country's technology companies scale back after a bruising regulatory crackdown.

Huya, which is controlled by Tencent Holdings and was once part of a plan the gaming giant had to create China's answer to US platform Twitch, intends to retrench hundreds of staff, said the sources.

The company's Nimo TV unit, which launched in 2018 as an international version of Huya, is most heavily affected.

REUTERS

Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group plans to beef up its US operations for M&A advisory and equity underwriting, chief executive Masahiro Kihara said, as Japan's No. 3 lender aims to grab a bigger share of the world's largest investment banking fee pool.

The latest US drive comes after Mizuho in recent years bolstered its debt underwriting capabilities there following the 2015 acquisition of Royal Bank of Scotland's North American corporate loan portfolio.

Yet to be fully tapped by Mizuho in US investment banking are M&A advisory and equity underwriting, Mr Kihara told Reuters in an interview.

REUTERS

Garuda Indonesia

Distressed flag carrier Garuda Indonesia plans to undertake a rights issue to raise additional capital and will invite strategic investors to take part as it attempts to revive its ailing business.

The airline expects to launch the equity issue after the Indonesian government makes good on its plan to inject the carrier with fresh funds, finance director Prasetio said during a court hearing with creditors yesterday.

"Our first priority is to partner with local investors before we expand our search to include international ones," he said.

BLOOMBERG