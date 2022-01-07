Company Briefs: HSBC

HSBC

HSBC Holdings Plc's private bank raised a record of about US$3.2 billion (S$4.4 billion) for alternative investments from clients globally last year, a jump of nearly 40 per cent from a year ago, as the wealthy look to escape volatility and diversify their portfolios. Clients in Asia, where HSBC is targeting wealth management as a growth engine, added US$1.9 billion for alternative investments while Europe, the Middle East and Africa saw US$1.3 billion in inflows, said a statement yesterday.

The rise was driven by "momentum" in hedge funds, and private markets where clients in Asia more than doubled their aggregate commitments.

BLOOMBERG

Honda

Honda Motor and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor said ysterday they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024.

The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda said in a statement.

Honda, Japan's second-largest carmaker, is set to launch a new EV brand in China this year called e:N Series, with plans to roll out 10 models with partners Dongfeng and GAC.

REUTERS

AT&T

AT&T's WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are exploring a possible sale of a significant stake or all of the CW Network, which they jointly own, the Wall Street Journal reported late yesterday, citing people close to the talks.

Nexstar Media Group is among the suitors, according to the report.

The report said an agreement could be reached soon, though the talks could still fall apart. There are other interested parties as well, but the discussions with Nexstar are most advanced, it added.

REUTERS