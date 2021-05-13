Company briefs: HSBC Holdings

HSBC Holdings

A swathe of senior traders have left HSBC Holdings' US business in recent months as the bank restructures its operations in New York and around the world.

Head of credit trading for Latin America Omar Takriti is among the departures, along with head of equities for the Americas Tom O'Leary, according to people familiar with the matter.

At least 10 traders are leaving the credit desk, said the people. Mr Michael Yarian, formerly the New York-based head of global markets and fixed income, left last year. Mr Gerry Mato, a key figure in building the business in Latin America, left in March.

BLOOMBERG

Keppel Corp

Keppel Corp, through its data centre unit Keppel Data Centres Holding, has tied up with four industry partners to jointly explore the development of a supply infrastructure to bring liquefied hydrogen into Singapore to power Keppel's data centres.

These partners are technology corporate group Kawasaki Heavy Industries; industrial gases and engineering firm Linde Gas Singapore; transport group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines; and Vopak LNG Holding, a liquefied natural gas regasification terminal operator. The five parties have entered into a memorandum of understanding.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Xiaomi

Xiaomi and the United States government have reached an agreement to set aside a blacklisting.

The Chinese smartphone giant had sued the government earlier this year, after the US Defence Department issued an order designating the firm as a Communist Chinese Military Company, which would have led to a delisting from US exchanges and deletion from global benchmark indexes.

The US Defence Department has now agreed that a final order vacating the designation "would be appropriate", according to a filing to the US courts on Tuesday.

BLOOMBERG