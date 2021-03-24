Company Briefs: HSBC

HSBC

HSBC Singapore named Ms Winnie Yap as its new head of global liquidity and cash management with effect from yesterday, in a wave of changes seen in the bank's top ranks this year.

She was earlier appointed interim head when her predecessor David Koh decided to part ways with HSBC this January after slightly more than a year on the job to "pursue new opportunities outside the bank".

Ms Yap, a Singaporean, will be responsible for delivering treasury solutions for Singapore-based companies and multinational corporations with cross-border needs.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Volvo

Swedish auto giant Volvo announced on Monday that it is being forced to halt its lorry production due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

The world's second-largest producer of heavy goods vehicles "will implement stop days" across its global lorry manufacturing operations in the second quarter, the Volvo Group said in a statement.

"In total, these are currently estimated to be between two and four weeks," it said, acknowledging that the effect on output would be "substantial".

Ford and Volkswagen have also been forced to cut back on production.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nintendo

Nintendo has struck a long-term deal to develop augmented-reality (AR) smartphone apps with Niantic, the Google spin-off whose smash hit Pokemon Go introduced AR to a mainstream gaming audience.

The pair announced a long-term agreement in Tokyo yesterday to turn Nintendo content into AR apps, which work by superimposing digital images onto the physical world. They will start by releasing an app this year based on the puzzle-solving series Pikmin, which was created by Nintendo's creative fellow Shigeru Miyamoto in 2001.

BLOOMBERG