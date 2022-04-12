Company Briefs: Hotel Properties

Hotel Properties

Hotel Properties has, through its 80 per cent-owned joint venture (JV) company HPL Olympia, entered into a share purchase agreement with an unrelated party to sell its entire 100 per cent stake in the share capital of two JV companies - HPL (Olympia) and Maple Olympia Propco 4 Sarl.

Hotel Properties said in a bourse filing last Saturday that the total consideration of the transaction is £40.8 million (S$72.6 million). The sale of the ownership interest will result in a gain of about $29 million for the group.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Coda Payments

Singapore-based Coda Payments is nearing a deal to raise private funds at about US$2.5 billion (S$3.4 billion) valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.

The online payment processing company is poised to announce a fresh fund-raising deal to fuel growth plans as early as this week, the people said. Investors, including private equity firms Advent International and Primavera Capital, are considering participating in the round.

BLOOMBERG

Societe Generale

Societe Generale (SocGen) will take a hit of about €3 billion (S$4.5 billion) after agreeing to sell its Rosbank unit to the investment firm of Russia's richest man.

The Paris-based bank signed an accord to sell its entire stake in Rosbank and its Russian insurance subsidiaries to Mr Vladimir Potanin's (left) Interros Capital, according to a statement yesterday.

SocGen said it will continue its plans for a stock buyback of €915 million and a 2021 dividend of €1.65 a share.

BLOOMBERG