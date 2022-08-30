Company briefs: Honda Motor

Honda Motor

Honda Motor and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution will spend US$4.4 billion (S$6.2 billion) to build a battery plant in the US as the Japanese carmaker seeks to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles completely by 2040. The facility will have an annual capacity of about 40 gigawatt-hours with mass production slated to start at the end of 2025, Honda said in a company filing yesterday.

The duo will set up a joint venture this year in which Honda will hold a 49 per cent stake by investing US$1.7 billion. Construction is expected to start by early next year.

BLOOMBERG

Bayer

Bayer said the drug Kerendia has shown potential to significantly reduce sudden cardiac death among patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes, a boost to its potential as a blockbuster medicine.

Fresh data from a late-stage trial shows that the drug can reduce all causes of death, particularly heart disease, among people with chronic kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes, regardless of the state of their kidney functioning.

Kerendia is already approved for treating patients with chronic kidney disease in Europe and countries including the US, Japan and China.

BLOOMBERG

Fortescue Metals

Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's third-largest iron ore miner, posted a 40 per cent drop in full-year profit, as record shipments for the year failed to offset steep declines in prices for the steel-making material amid an economic slowdown in China.

The Perth-based company reported underlying profit of US$6.2 billion (S$8.67 billion) yesterday, down from a record US$10.35 billion last year and almost exactly in line with average analyst projections. Still, the result was its second-highest profit on record.

BLOOMBERG