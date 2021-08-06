Company briefs: Honda Motor

Honda Motor

Honda Motor boosted its operating income forecast for the full year but gave guidance that missed analyst estimates, a disappointment for investors as the Japanese carmaker embarks on an ambitious plan under chief executive officer Toshihiro Mibe to go all electric by 2040 and make highly autonomous cars a reality.

Operating income for the 12 months ending March should touch 780 billion yen (S$9.6 billion), up from previous expectations for 660 billion yen, Honda said in a filing on Wednesday. Analysts had been looking for around 803 billion yen.

BLOOMBERG

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor will invest in Germany's H2 Mobility network of hydrogen fuelling station operators, it said yesterday, as it looks to support infrastructure for fuel cell-powered vehicles.

A partner in the project since 2017, Hyundai Motor's German subsidiary will become a seventh shareholder shortly, it said, having received approval from Germany's cartel office. The South Korean company did not disclose financial details. It joins investors including France's Total, Shell , OMV, industrial gas makers Linde and Air Liquide, and carmaker Daimler.

REUTERS

Boeing

A Boeing 737 Max jet left for China on Wednesday to conduct a flight test as part of the US planemaker's attempt to gain approval in the vital travel market following two fatal crashes, people familiar with the matter said.

Flight-tracking site FlightRadar24 showed a 737 Max 7 test plane taking off from Boeing Field near Seattle at 8.17am local time.

It landed in John Rodgers Field, outside Honolulu, nearly 5½ hours later to complete the first leg of its trip across the Pacific.

REUTERS