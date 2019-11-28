Company Briefs: Hiap Seng Engineering

Hiap Seng Engineering

Hiap Seng Engineering said yesterday that it narrowed its losses to $8.5 million from $22.3 million for the second quarter that ended on Sept 30 on the back of higher revenue and lower operating costs.

Turnover rose 35.2 per cent to $36.2 million, mainly owing to higher recognition of revenue.

Hiap Seng is a service provider of mechanical engineering, plant fabrication and installation, and plant maintenance to the oil and gas, petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Gross loss for the watch-listed group narrowed to $5.4 million from $17.2 million, a change of 68.8 per cent, due to lower operating costs. Loss per share was 2.8 Singapore cents, compared with 7.34 cents a year ago.

As of Sept 30, the group's current liabilities exceeded current assets by $30.1 million.

Hiap Seng is embarking on a restructuring and realignment exercise that includes the disposal of some of its assets, which could include freehold land and buildings in Thailand and leasehold properties in Singapore. It intends to focus on its plant construction and maintenance segment and scale down engineering, procurement and construction projects.

StarHub

Telco StarHub has inked a partnership with home-grown start-up Perx Technologies for a new digital loyalty programme - which was launched last month - and to run personalised promotions for its customers.

Perx is an enterprise cloud platform that helps businesses connect and engage with their customers. It said that through the integrated My StarHub app, StarHub customers now receive instant rewards, a simplified enrolment process, and greater engagement through gamification.

Daikin Singapore

Air-conditioning company Daikin Singapore said on Tuesday that it had fully acquired BMS Engineering and Trading, a Singapore systems integrator company specialising in intelligent building management system integration.

The acquisition comes in the form of a 100 per cent stock acquisition of BMS Engineering, with an expected valuation of about $12 million.

Daikin said it expects the move to allow it to grow its sales here by including building management systems in its solutions for clients, as more buildings embark on green building certifications. Building management systems have become a prerequisite feature to measure the sum energy efficiency for a commercial building to achieve a gold and above in Green Mark ratings.