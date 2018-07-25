Company Briefs: Healthway Medical Corporation

Healthway Medical Corporation

Healthway Medical Corporation (HMC) has introduced a refreshed look and tagline that are in line with its strategy of creating a technology-enabled, hospitality-led network of clinics. The private healthcare operator has identified four key thrusts of its new brand identity: trusted care, hospitality excellence, accessibility and technology.

Dr Stephen Riady, a non-executive, non-independent director of HMC, said: "The rebranding retains our established values while adopting a timely update reflecting our renewed commitment to, and focus on, our patients. Our rebranding is guided by our goal to deliver the highest quality of healthcare services to our patients, while ensuring our enhanced processes and methods support and nurture our staff and doctors."

PACC Offshore Services

PACC Offshore Services Holdings' (Posh) newly formed joint venture has landed its first contract with Taiwan's budding offshore wind market. Posh Kerry Renewables, its joint venture with Taiwan-based logistics firm Kerry TJ Logistics, will provide anchor handling, supply and standby support to an international geotechnical services operator during the site survey, installation and construction of an offshore wind farm.

The scope of work will begin off the coast of Guanyin and potentially extend to other sites in Yunlin and Taoyuan-Hsinchu. Work is slated to start in the third quarter of this year.

Ascendas-Singbridge

Sustainable urban development and business space solutions provider Ascendas-Singbridge, and its joint venture partner Saigon Bund Capital Partners, celebrated the topping out of Office Tower 1 at OneHub Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City's first fully integrated business park in Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Tower 1, which has a total net lettable area of 10,199 sq m, has received strong leasing interest from companies in the information technology, business process outsourcing and finance back office sectors. Targeted at companies from these sectors, Tower 1 offers space solutions for companies seeking expansion, relocation or consolidation; companies looking for big floor plates to improve productivity and working environment; and companies supporting tenants in Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

The handover of Tower 1 is projected to take place in November.