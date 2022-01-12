Company Briefs: Hatten Land

Hatten Land

Hatten Land yesterday confirmed its first shipment of crypto mining rigs with partner Frontier Digital Management, following previous delays due to supply chain challenges. The rigs, which will mine Bitcoin, will commence operations this month after delivery and installation, the Malaysian property developer said in a bourse filing. On Dec 30 last year, Hatten Land said in a reply to queries from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, that the recent tightening of border control measures further contributed to the delay in the delivery of the crypto mining rigs.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Ferrari

Ferrari is revamping its organisational structure and hiring managers with a technology background as new chief executive officer Benedetto Vigna tries to put it on course for electrification, with the debut of its first fully electric vehicle slated for 2025. Several divisions, including product development, digital and data and compliance will report directly to him, Ferrari said on Monday. While the carmaker promoted several internal managers, it also hired two executives from Mr Vigna's former employer STMicroelectronics, suggesting the CEO is turning to trusted allies to aid the turnaround.

BLOOMBERG

AEM

AEM yesterday announced a revenue guidance of between $670 million and $720 million for FY2022. However, it is anticipating some margin compression in the coming financial year, in view of higher supply chain costs and an increase in R&D spending as it engages customers on new projects. AEM shares hit a near 2-week high before the revenue guidance was released and after CGS-CIMB raised its target price. The research team increased its target price to $7.90 from $5.84 - a potential upside of 51.3 per cent from AEM's trading price of $5.22 at yesterday's close.

THE BUSINESS TIMES