Company briefs: Haidilao

Haidilao

Haidilao International Holding was the worst performer on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index this week. A nascent recovery in China's retail spending is endangered this month as the government has moved to restrict cross-province travel tours, with an initial flare-up in Covid-19 cases in the country's north-west quickly spiralling into a nationwide surge.

The outlook of Haidilao's recovery has remained uncertain, even though the company is probably ready to shut down more money-losing outlets to improve profitability, according to Credit Suisse (Hong Kong).

BLOOMBERG

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected third-quarter 7 per cent climb in profit yesterday, its fifth straight quarter in the black despite a decline in investment banking revenue.

The profit, while a fraction of that of major US competitors, is a victory for chief executive Christian Sewing, who in 2019 embarked on a €9 billion (S$14 billion) overhaul after a series of regulatory failings and billions in losses logged over the past decade.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was €194 million, compared with a profit of €182 million a year earlier.

REUTERS

Puma

Puma has raised its sales and profit forecasts for the year as the company overcame supply chain hurdles in Asia to meet strong demand for sneakers and sports apparel in Europe and the Americas.

It expects currency-adjusted sales to rise by 25 per cent this year, up from a previous target of at least 20 per cent, according to a statement yesterday. The German sports company has met surging demand across the West, with sales in the third quarter up 31 per cent in the Americas and 22 per cent in Europe. Footwear and apparel revenue both rose by about 21 per cent.

BLOOMBERG