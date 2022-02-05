Company Briefs

Gulf Energy

Thai power producer Gulf Energy Development expects to finalise a joint venture (JV) with the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, in the second quarter this year, a senior executive told Reuters in an interview.

"Once we conclude talks with Binance on business model and shareholder agreements, a JV will be formed, which will apply for the licence with regulators," Gulf chief financial officer Yupapin Wangviwat said. She expects the JV to take about six months to obtain the licence for trading and then other features would follow.

REUTERS

Toshiba

Toshiba Corp said yesterday that it will invest about 125 billion yen (S$1.46 billion) to more than double production of power management semiconductors, with the aim of catching up with power chip giants such as Infineon Technologies.

It will build a cutting-edge 300mm fabrication plant in central Japan for power management chips, which are used to control electric power in cars, electronic devices and industry equipment. This will cost 100 billion yen and comes on top of a 25 billion yen investment in a 300mm fabrication line that it is building at an existing chip plant.

REUTERS

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group will refer its private banking clients to Barclays in nine African markets as the Swiss lender exits most of the sub-Saharan region.

"Credit Suisse has signed a private banking client referral agreement with Barclays as part of the plan to exit nine non-core wealth management markets primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa," Credit Suisse said in a statement.

It will exit Botswana, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Seychelles, Tanzania and Zambia.

BLOOMBERG