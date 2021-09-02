Company Briefs : Grand Venture Technology

Grand Venture Technology

Fabricated metal products manufacturer Grand Venture Technology is intending to transfer its listing to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, from its current listing on the Catalist board.

As part of the proposed transfer, Grand Venture is also exploring undertaking a placement of new ordinary shares in its share capital to increase its trading liquidity, public float and shareholder count.

In a bourse filing yesterday, the company said the transfer would promote its corporate and business development profile and "enhance the image and profile of the company".

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Olam International

Agri-business giant Olam International has secured US$5.2 billion (S$7 billion) worth of loans in part to support its business reorganisation plans, the mainboard-listed firm said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday evening.

The three facilities comprise a US$1.2 billion three-year term loan and two 18-month bridge loans of US$2 billion each.

The term loan facility will be used for general corporate purposes of the Olam group, while the bridge loan facilities will be used to facilitate Olam's reorganisation plans.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

City Developments

City Developments (CDL) and MCL Land have secured green loans amounting to $847 million to finance the development of two newly acquired government land sale sites in Northumberland Road and Tengah Garden Walk, CDL said on Tuesday.

A $429 million 41/2-year green loan, provided by the loan's adviser DBS, will be used to finance the development in Northumberland Road, while a $418 million 41/2-year green loan, provided by this loan's adviser UOB, will be used to finance the Tengah Garden Walk executive condominium.

THE BUSINESS TIMES