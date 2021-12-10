Company Briefs: Google

Google

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday that it will give an additional bonus next year to its employees globally as the technology giant pushes back its return-to-office plan.

Google will give all employees, including the company's extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 (S$2,200) or equivalent value in their country next year, said a company spokesman.

REUTERS

Trafigura

Commodity trading firm Trafigura said yesterday it planned to build a A$750 million (S$731 million) hydrogen plant at its Port Pirie lead smelter in South Australia, as it seeks to lower its carbon emissions.

Geneva-based Trafigura has been looking to expand in clean energy since 2019 when it set up a renewables division to be a third core pillar alongside metals and oil trading. It also formed a joint venture last year to invest in green energy.

REUTERS

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce expects its free cash outflow in fiscal year 2021 to be better than the previous guidance of £2 billion (S$3.6 billion) due to cost cuts and a recovery in the broader market.

The British engineering group, which has more than 400 airlines and leasing customers across the world, said it expects to remove more than 8,500 roles by the end of this year, with the pace of the restructuring running ahead of its plan.

A US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) sale of its Spanish unit, ITP Aero, saw Rolls-Royce meet its £2 billion disposal target in September.

REUTERS