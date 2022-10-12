Company briefs: Glencore HSBC BYD

Glencore

Glencore faces a raft of class-action-style lawsuits from investment and pension funds in Britain, months after the mining giant pleaded guilty to market manipulation and bribery.

Mubadala Investment Company and International Petroleum Investment Company are among more than a dozen funds that filed claims at a London court against Glencore and a group of its executives in recent weeks, according to court records. While there is no public record of what the claimants allege, people familiar said it was linked to the more than US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) fine Glencore paid in May.

BLOOMBERG

HSBC

HSBC Global Private Banking has launched its business in the large Chinese cities of Chengdu and Hangzhou, it said on Tuesday, to try to capture a bigger share of the local market as uncertainties cloud potential for China's wealth growth.

The bank also said it plans to explore opportunities in China's south-west region. Its existing branches are located in eastern areas where more high-net-worth individuals live.

HSBC sees robust demand for wealth management in Chengdu, and has launched services in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

REUTERS

BYD

Chinese electric carmaker BYD launched its first passenger car in India on Tuesday, an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), marking its entry into the mainstream market amid a global expansion.

BYD, which already sells electric buses and electric vehicles for corporate fleets in India, launched the Atto 3 electric SUV, fitted with BYD's renowned Blade battery technology, in the world's fourth-largest car market where Tata Motors dominates electric car sales. The company had invested more than US$200 million (S$287 million) in India.

REUTERS