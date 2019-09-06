Company Briefs: GIC

GIC

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in Oxford Properties Group's Fairmont portfolio, which consists of four of Canada's most iconic hotels, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks are advanced and a deal could be announced in the coming weeks, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private, reported Bloomberg.

The exact price of the transaction could not immediately be determined, but any deal is expected to value the whole portfolio at about C$2 billion (S$2.1 billion), the people said. Still, it is possible no agreement will be reached.

Oxford, the real estate arm of Canadian pension fund Omers, is expected to retain a minority stake in the assets and manage the properties.

Representatives for Toronto-based Oxford and GIC declined to comment. A representative for brokerage firm Jones Lang LaSalle, which is handling the sale, also declined to comment.

Fonterra

New Zealand dairy group Fonterra, which is expected to report its worst annual loss next week, has scrapped bonuses and frozen the pay of about 7,000 employees, according to an internal e-mail to staff that was seen by Reuters.

Employees at the world's biggest dairy exporter - earning over NZ$100,000 (S$88,400) a year - will not receive a pay rise this year, according to the e-mail sent on Tuesday by chief executive Miles Hurrell.

"This has been a tough call, but it's also the right one," he wrote.

Fonterra has a total workforce of more than 22,000 people, according to its 2018 annual report.

Mr Hurrell said bonuses based on sales and short-term incentives for the year will not be paid. "Together as a co-operative, we must do what's right, working together to reset our business and get us back to a position where we can be proud of our financial performance."

Employees on collective agreements earning less than NZ$100,000 will not be affected.

Fonterra has taken a series of write-downs after it found a few assets to be overvalued, including a Brazilian joint venture with Nestle and farms it owns in China.

Last month, the dairy giant said it was on track to post a full-year loss of as much as NZ$675 million, following a loss of NZ$196 million last year.