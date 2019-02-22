Company Briefs: Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore

Gaming company Genting Singapore yesterday posted a 12 per cent rise in net profit to $150.2 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31.

This was thanks to "encouraging" performances in both its gaming and non-gaming segments, despite economic uncertainties and intensifying competition, the company said.

Earnings per share rose to 1.25 cents for the quarter from 1.1 cents in the corresponding year-ago period. This came on the back of a 15 per cent increase in revenue to $664.8 million in the fourth quarter.

The group's net asset value per share rose to 64.6 cents as at end-2018, from 61.8 cents as at end-2017.

For the full year, net profit improved by 10 per cent to reach $755.4 million, while revenue rose 6 per cent to $2.5 billion.

The group attributed the improved bottom line to ongoing productivity initiatives.

"Excluding the prior year's one-off gain of $96.3 million ... our net profit registered strong 28 per cent year-on-year growth," it said.

Genting Singapore said its marketing efforts towards the regional premium mass segment yielded positive results while its rolling business grew. "Meanwhile, our non-gaming businesses also experienced growth in both visitation and spending per pax (passenger)..."

Hi-P International

Mainboard-listed contract manufacturer Hi-P International plans to diversify its customer base and keep expanding outside of China, as various challenges beset the smartphone industry, which it serves.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell 24.9 per cent year on year to $44.8 million in the three months to Dec 31, according to quarterly results released yesterday.

Hi-P, which also has clients in tablets and other consumer electronics, posted revenue of $441.9 million for the period, down 10.2 per cent on the previous year, due to "a decline in market demand from various segments".

Besides the lower turnover, profit margins also suffered from more competitive pricing, lower economies of scale and labour cost growth on a higher minimum wage in China. Hi-P has 12 factories across the globe, including in five Chinese cities - Shanghai, Chengdu, Xiamen, Suzhou and Nantong.

Earnings per share fell to 5.56 cents from 7.39 cents previously.

For the full year, Hi-P's net profit was down 16.9 per cent to $100.9 million on a 1.7 per cent dip in revenue to $1.4 billion.