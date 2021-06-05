Company Briefs: Garuda

Garuda

National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia will seek a suspension of debt payments to creditors and lessors under a "standstill agreement" in order to avoid bankruptcy, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the state-controlled airline's finances under serious strain with a negative cashflow of about US$100 million (S$133 million) a month and ballooning debt, Indonesia's Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Kartika Wirjoatmodjo told a parliamentary hearing.

REUTERS

Top Global's executive director and controlling shareholder Sukmawati Widjaja, together with her investment vehicle SW Investment Holding, now control 93.3 per cent of the company, comprising 299.9 million of its shares.

This comes after the vehicle received valid acceptances of 92.8 per cent of its offer for the mainboard-listed property company on Thursday, Top Global announced that day. It includes acceptances from the offeror's concert parties, which amount to 88.6 per cent of the company, or some 284.7 million shares.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

AMC Entertainment Holdings dizzied investors on Thursday by losing 40 per cent of its market value, then regaining more than half of it - and pocketing more than US$587 million (S$780 million) in fresh cash. The stock's wild rally of this year initially collapsed on Thursday when AMC disclosed plans to sell more shares and use the money to cut its heavy debts. AMC went ahead with the sale anyway, ultimately collecting US$587 million by midday, and any concern among investors that their holdings would be watered down faded after AMC said it completed the programme.

BLOOMBERG