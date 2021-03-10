Company briefs: Gap; Porsche; Terumo Corp

Gap

United States clothing retailer Gap is weighing options including a potential sale of its China business, according to sources, as the company looks to revamp the operation in the world's second-largest economy.

The San Francisco-based firm is working with an adviser to study options and has reached out to prospective suitors to gauge interest for the business, said the source. Deliberations are at an early stage and the company could decide to keep the operation.

A representative for Gap declined to comment.

The firm, which owns Banana Republic and its namesake Gap brands, entered China in 2010.

BLOOMBERG

Porsche

Porsche has agreed to lift its stake in Rimac Automobili, a move that could pave the way for parent Volkswagen (VW) to sell its ultra-luxury Bugatti brand to the Croatian electric supercar maker.

Porsche will invest €70 million (S$112 million) to raise its stake in Rimac to 24 per cent from 15 per cent in a capital increase, the German manufacturer said.

Bugatti's 1,500-horsepower cars are increasingly out of line with VW's electrification drive, costing the group billions. Rimac has been gradually expanding engineering operations and supplies high-tech parts for electric vehicles to automakers.

BLOOMBERG

Terumo Corp

Japan's Terumo Corp said yesterday it has developed a new syringe that can get seven doses out of each vial of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, at least one more than accessible with existing syringes.

The Health Ministry approved the design last Friday, and the firm will begin production at the end of this month, a Terumo spokesman told Reuters.

The Kyodo news agency said Terumo is aiming to make 20 million units this year.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is shipped in vials initially indicated to hold five doses. Six doses can be drawn with special syringes.

REUTERS