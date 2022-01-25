Company Briefs: Frasers Property

Frasers Property

Mainboard-listed Frasers Property has appointed Ms Soon Su Lin as the new chief executive of its Singapore unit from April 1, it said in a bourse filing yesterday. Ms Soon - who serves as the CEO (Development) at Frasers Property (Holdings) Thailand, a position she has held since 2017 - will be relocating to Singapore to assume her new position at Frasers Property Singapore, where she will oversee operations of its retail-focused platform, Frasers Property Retail, as well as its commercial and residential businesses. Before joining the group,she was the CEO for Orchard Turn Developments.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

DBS Bank

DBS Bank has appointed Mr Helge Muenkel as the new chief sustainability officer, with immediate effect, to steer the bank's sustainability and sustainable finance efforts, it announced yesterday.

Mr Muenkel will take over the role from Mr Mikkel Larsen, who in November 2021 transitioned into his role as chief executive of Climate Impact X - a joint venture between DBS, the Singapore Exchange, Standard Chartered and Temasek.

Prior to joining DBS, Mr Muenkel worked in Dutch bank ING as the head of Asia-Pacific, sustainable finance and global capital markets.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said yesterday that it expects to post a narrower-than-forecast HK$5.6 billion (S$968 million) to HK$6.1 billion annual loss for 2021 but that cash burn is rising because of stricter quarantine measures.

The latest loss prediction compares with the average HK$10.2 billion estimate from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv, and the airline's larger 2020 loss of HK$21.65 billion. Cathay, which posted a HK$7.57 billion loss in the first half of 2021, said it had generated some positive cash flow in the second half amid strong cargo demand.

REUTERS