Company briefs: Frasers Property

Frasers Property

Frasers Property yesterday said net profit for its 2019 financial year fell sharply, down 25.3 per cent to $560.3 million due to lumpiness in development earnings.

The company proposed a final dividend of 3.6 Singapore cents, down from 6.2 Singapore cents the previous corresponding period. Taken with the interim dividend of 2.4 cents (2018: 2.4 cents) per share already paid, this will give a total distribution for the year of six Singapore cents (2018: 8.6 cents) per share.

The final dividend will be paid on Feb 18.

Revenue for the year ended Sept 30 was $3.8 billion, down 12.2 per cent. It did not provide a breakdown of its latest quarterly results. Earnings per share was 15.94 Singapore cents, down from 23.03 Singapore cents.

Sakae Holdings

Sushi restaurant operator Sakae Holdings on Thursday night said its first-quarter net loss widened to $831,000 from $366,000 a year ago, as a result of the group streamlining its operations.

Sakae, which is on the Singapore Exchange's watch list, saw its loss per share rise to 0.60 cents for the quarter from 0.35 cents a year ago.

Revenue for the three months to Sept 30 fell 9.5 per cent to $9.4 million, from $10.4 million a year ago, after the streamlining of operations resulted in the reduction of revenue, a decrease in cost of sales, labour costs and administrative costs. No dividend was declared for the quarter, unchanged from a year ago.

Citigroup

Citigroup said it has appointed Mr Ken Chow and Mr Udhay Furtado, both based in Hong Kong, to head the bank's Asian equity capital markets in a move that will bring the investment bank's local structure in line with its global operations, Reuters reported yesterday.

The bank introduced the Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) model in September last year, placing all of the firm's banking and capital markets businesses under one umbrella, and has appointed leaders in those divisions in each region since then.

Mr Chow, previously the co-head of greater China equity capital markets, has been with Citigroup for four years, while Mr Furtado rejoined the bank last year from Goldman Sachs, the bank said.

It is currently working on Alibaba Group Holding's US$13.86 billion (S$18.9 billion) listing in Hong Kong and the Aramco float in Saudi Arabia, and it recently led the US$345 million Hanwha Systems initial public offering in South Korea.