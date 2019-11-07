Company Briefs: Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust's (FLT) distribution per unit (DPU) rose 2.2 per cent to 1.82 Australian cents for its fourth quarter ended Sept 30, from 1.78 Australian cents a year ago. However, in Singapore-dollar terms, DPU fell by 2.8 per cent to 1.73 Singapore cents, from 1.78 Singapore cents a year ago, the real estate investment trust (Reit) said yesterday.

Unit holders of FLT can choose to be paid in either currency.

Revenue was up 1.9 per cent to A$61.6 million (S$57.7 million) for the quarter, from A$60.4 million a year ago, while adjusted net property income grew 1.9 per cent on the year to A$50.2 million, from A$49.3 million.

FLT's total distributions for the six months from April 1 to Sept 30 amounted to 3.46 Singapore cents per unit.

SingHaiyi Group

Property developer SingHaiyi Group has swung to a net loss of $4.6 million for its second quarter ended Sept 30, from a net profit of $7.7 million a year ago. This was mainly due to a slide in revenue from the decrease in recognised contributions for several projects. Finance costs were also over seven times than a year ago.

Loss per share stood at 0.109 cent for the quarter, compared with an earnings per share of 0.179 cent a year ago, the group said in a regulatory filing yesterday. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 dropped 63.7 per cent to $8.8 million, from $24.2 million a year ago. No dividend was declared for the quarter, unchanged from a year ago.

For the half-year ended Sept 30, the group posted a net loss of $12.8 million, from a net profit of $8.9 million a year ago.

Eagle Hospitality Trust

Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) yesterday said the original purchase prices for three hotel assets which are part of the ASAP6 portfolio have not been disclosed and are not known to the Reit manager.

In a regulatory filing in response to recent media reports, the stapled hospitality group clarified that the values of the assets reported by The Edge reflect the "mortgage amounts at the time ASAP originally acquired certain of the referenced assets, and not the actual purchase prices".

EHT's manager said it does not think the valuation comparisons made are representative as they did not take into account a meaningful time lapse of about 21/2 years on average since ASAP originally acquired the assets, and the significant capital invested and reserved since ASAP acquired the assets.