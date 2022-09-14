Company Briefs: Frasers Hospitality Trust

Frasers Hospitality Trust

Shares of Frasers Hospitality Trust tumbled on Tuesday after a $1.35 billion proposal to take the trust private fell through.

Frasers Property, part of Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, offered to buy out the remaining stake in the trust it does not already own at 70 cents per share, which is above book value.

On Monday, 74.88 per cent of shareholder votes were in favour of the proposal, narrowly missing the 75 per cent needed for the resolution to pass.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Bank of America

Bank of America formed a new wealth management banking and lending group as the company expands its offerings to affluent clients increasingly sought by rivals.

The new organisation comprises about 3,500 employees and will be led by Ms April Schneider, a spokesman confirmed to Bloomberg News.

The expanded group includes the bank's wealth management banking specialists, loan officers, and banking and lending product strategy as well as wealth-management client-care specialists, according to the company.

BLOOMBERG

HSBC

HSBC Holdings' chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson said rising inflation could force the bank to significantly raise salaries even as it eyes "brutal" cuts to keep a lid on costs.

"We are seeing pretty broad cost inflation," he said at a financial services conference hosted by Barclays in New York. "Half of our cost base is fixed pay. We are thinking that we will have to materially step that up again in 2023 relative to 2022."

He said that on its current trajectory, HSBC would be about US$500 million (S$697 million) short of its cost target next year.

BLOOMBERG