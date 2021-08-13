Company briefs: Foxconn

Foxconn

Taiwan's Foxconn reported a better-than expected quarterly profit yesterday due to strong demand for technology products from clients, such as Apple, as people continued to telecommute amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's largest contract electronics maker reported April-June net profit of NT$29.78 billion (S$1.45 billion), up 30 per cent from a year earlier. Its revenue rose 20 per cent from a year earlier to NT$1.35 trillion, its highest on record for the second quarter and better than a company forecast of a 15 per cent rise.

China Mobile

China Mobile, the world's largest wireless carrier by subscribers, reported a 6 per cent rise in profit for the first half of this year, boosted by new 5G users and cost-paring efforts.

Net income rose to 59.1 billion yuan (S$12.4 billion) for the six months ended June, compared with 55.8 billion yuan for the same period last year, according to a statement yesterday.

Operating revenue advanced 13.8 per cent to 443.6 billion yuan. The company raised its interim dividend to HK$1.63 (S$0.28) a share, from HK$1.53 previously.

Coupang

Coupang, South Korea's leading e-commerce company, has reported that net losses widened for the second quarter after it spent heavily on expansion at home and abroad and a fire damaged one of its main fulfilment centres.

Sales were up 71 per cent at US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) for the quarter ended June, while the number of active customers increased 26 per cent to 17 million. Net losses widened to US$518.6 million, including US$296 million attributed to lost inventory, equipment and other costs associated with the fire at its Icheon facility.

